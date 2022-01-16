NVS recruitment 2022: Application window open for 1,925 posts in Navodaya Vidyalayas — check application process, selection criteria

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interviews scheduled for the posts.

NVS recruitment drive 2021-22: The recruitment process for Group A, B, C posts has begun by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The application process for the recruitment kick-started on January 12 and will end on February 10, 2022. Those who are eligible to apply can visit the official website of the Samiti- navodaya.gov.in to apply for the same.

NVS recruitment: Total vacancies

There are 1,925 vacancies in total during this recruitment drive. Out of these, 7 vacancies will be for assistant commission, 82 for female nurse staff, 10 will be for assistant section officer, 11 for auditor assistant, 22 for a stenographer, 4 for computer operator, 87 for catering assistant, 630 for junior secretariat assistant, 273 for electrician cum plumber, 142 for lab attendant, 629 for mess helper, 23 for multi-tasking staff, 4 for junior translation officer and 1 for a junior engineer.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Jobs Application fee

The application fee will vary according to the post candidate applying for. Candidates belonging to SC, ST or PH categories, however, do not require to pay any application fee for the same. Candidates are requested to carry a valid personal email ID that must be kept active during the recruitment process.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment – Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interviews scheduled for the posts. The CBT for all the posts will be conducted in 93 cities except for the post of Assistant Commissioner.