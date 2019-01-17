NVS recruitment 2019: Notification released for multiple teaching and non-teaching posts at navodaya.gov.in, check details

NVS recruitment 2019!

NVS recruitment 2019: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has invited applications for multiple teaching and non-teaching positions at navodaya.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can send in their application or apply online by visiting the official website of NVS to fill the form. A total of 251 posts are on offer for the posts of Principal, Post Graduate Teacher in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Assistant Commissioner, Assistant, Computer Operator in NVS HQ/Regional Office. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.

NVS recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online registration of application starts: January 15, 2019

Online registration of application ends: February 14, 2019

Last date for submission of Online Application Fees: February 17, 2019

Download admit card: March 10, 2019

Date of Examination: Last week of March 2019

NVS recruitment 2019: Post details-

Principal (Group-A) -25 Posts

Assistant Commissioner (Administration) (Group-A) – 3 Posts

Assistant (Group-C) – 2 Posts

Computer Operator (Group-C) – 3 Posts

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (Group-B) – 218 Posts

NVS recruitment 2019: How to Apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Now sign up using your Personal Details, and Contact details

Step 3: A login ID and password will be sent to you through e-mail on registered e-Mail Id

Step 4: Now login to complete the Personal Details, Qualification Details, Declaration

Step 5: Now pay the application fee after 24 hours through Online mode

Note: For more details visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samit.