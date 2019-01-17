NVS recruitment 2019: Notification released for multiple teaching and non-teaching posts at navodaya.gov.in, check details

NVS recruitment 2019: Apply now for multiple teaching and non-teaching positions on offer by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti at navodaya.gov.in. Check details.
NVS recruitment 2019: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has invited applications for multiple teaching and non-teaching positions at navodaya.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can send in their application or apply online by visiting the official website of NVS to fill the form. A total of 251 posts are on offer for the posts of Principal, Post Graduate Teacher in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Assistant Commissioner, Assistant, Computer Operator in NVS HQ/Regional Office. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.
NVS recruitment 2019: Important dates-
- Online registration of application starts: January 15, 2019
- Online registration of application ends: February 14, 2019
- Last date for submission of Online Application Fees: February 17, 2019
- Download admit card: March 10, 2019
- Date of Examination: Last week of March 2019
NVS recruitment 2019: Post details-
- Principal (Group-A) -25 Posts
- Assistant Commissioner (Administration) (Group-A) – 3 Posts
- Assistant (Group-C) – 2 Posts
- Computer Operator (Group-C) – 3 Posts
- Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (Group-B) – 218 Posts
NVS recruitment 2019: How to Apply-
Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in
Step 2: Now sign up using your Personal Details, and Contact details
Step 3: A login ID and password will be sent to you through e-mail on registered e-Mail Id
Step 4: Now login to complete the Personal Details, Qualification Details, Declaration
Step 5: Now pay the application fee after 24 hours through Online mode
Note: For more details visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samit.
