NVS recruitment 2019: Navodaya Vidyalaya invites application for multiple posts – navodaya.gov.in; check details

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment 2019!

NVS recruitment 2019: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited online application from candidates for various Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts at navodaya.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can do so now as the application process will end on February 17, 2019. A total of 251 posts are on offer for both Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts. The written test for the selection will be conducted in the month of March 2019. Check the below mentioned details to know more.

NVS recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application process ends: February 14, 2019

Last date for submission of Online Application Fees: February 17, 2019

Download admit card: March 10, 2019

Date of Examination: Last week of March 2019

NVS recruitment 2019: How to Apply online-

Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS – navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Sign up using your Personal Details, and Contact details

Step 3: A login ID and password will be sent to you through e-mail on registered e-Mail Id

Step 4: Now login to complete the Personal Details, Qualification Details, Declaration

Step 5: Now pay the application fee after 24 hours through Online mode

NVS recruitment 2019: Post details-

Principal (Group-A) -25 Posts

Assistant Commissioner (Administration) (Group-A) – 3 Posts

Assistant (Group-C) – 2 Posts

Computer Operator (Group-C) – 3 Posts

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (Group-B) – 218 Posts

NVS recruitment 2019: Application Fees-

For the post of Principal and Assistant Commissioner (Administration)- Rs 1500, for PGTs- Rs 1000 and Rs 800 for Assistant and Computer Operator application.