NVS recruitment 2019: Over 2300 teacher posts on offer with salary as high as Rs 2 lakh | Check details at navodaya.gov.in

NVS recruitment 2019!

NVS recruitment 2019: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) in its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a number of new posts at navodaya.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of NVS now to check the eligibility criteria of the posts on offer and then fill the registration forms of the same. A total of 2370 posts are on offer and all selected candidates will be recruited in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Headquarter and Offices of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti that are located across India. The posts on offer are for – Assistant Commissioner, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGTs) & Other Miscellaneous Teachers, Legal Assistant among others. Check the details below to know more.

NVS recruitment 2019: Important dates

Registration Process starts – July 10, 2019

Registration Process ends – August 9, 2019

Last date to pay fees – August 12, 2019

Written Test/ Online Test date – Tentatively Between 05 September to 10 September 2019

NVS recruitment 2019: Post details

Group – A: Assistant Commissioner

No of Posts – 5

Age limit – 45 years

Salary – Level -12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix

Eligibility Criteria – Master’s Degree in Humanities/Science/Commerce from a recognized Institution/University

Group-B: Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)

No of Posts – 430

Age limit – Not exceeding 40 years

Salary – Level-8 (Rs.47600-151100) in the Pay Matrix

Eligibility Criteria – Two Year Integrated Post Graduate Course from Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate OR Master Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks.

Group-B: Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

No of Posts – 1154

Age limit – Not exceeding 35 years

Salary – Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400) in the Pay Matrix

Eligibility Criteria – Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERTwith at least 50% marks in the concerned subject as well as in the aggregate.

Group-B: Miscellaneous Category of Teachers

No of Posts – 564

Age limit – Not exceeding 35 years

Salary – Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400) in the Pay Matrix

Eligibility Criteria – Depends from subject to subject

Group B: Female Staff Nurse

No of Posts – 55

Age limit – Upto 35 years

Salary – Level-7 (Rs.44900-142400) in the Pay Matrix

Eligibility Criteria – Passed Sr. Secondary Examination (Class XII) or equivalent

Group-C: Legal Assistant

No of Posts – 1

Age limit – Between 18 to 32 years

Salary – Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400) in the Pay Matrix

Eligibility Criteria – Degree in Law from a recognized University.

Group-C: Catering Assistant

No of Posts – 26

Age limit – Upto 35 years

Salary – Level-4 (Rs.25500-81100) in the Pay Matrix

Eligibility Criteria – Secondary School (X class pass) and Three Years Diploma in Catering or equivalent from an Institution recognized by the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India/State Govt.

Group-C: Lower Division Clerk

No of Posts – 135

Age limit – Between 18 and 27 years

Salary – Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200) in the Pay Matrix

Eligibility Criteria – Senior Secondary (Class XII) certificate from a recognized Board with 50% marks and possessing minimum speed of 30 words per minutes in English typing or 25words per minutes in Hindi typing correspond to 10500 KDPH as on average of 5key depressions for each word

NVS recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to fill in the application forms. Aspirants need to note that the last date to fill the applications is August 10. All applications should be filled and submitted on or before the last date.