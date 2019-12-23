Nuclear Fuel Complex recruitment: 273 vacancies for Diploma Engineers, others — Check details

Nuclear Fuel Complex recruitment: 273 vacancies for Diploma Engineers

Nuclear Fuel Complex recruitment: The Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) has invited application for over 250 vacancies in several posts in various offices of NFC across out the country. The vacancies are for the post of engineering trainee, lab technician, chemical plant operator, upper division clerk and several other posts. The vacancies have been released at the official website of NFC at — nfc.gov.in.

Diploma Engineering Trainee: Vacancy Details:

For Nuclear Fuel Complex, Rawatbhata, Kota, Rajasthan

Stipendiary Trainee Category – I: 39 (SC-05, ST-02, OBC-10, EWS-03, UR-19)

Candidates with Diploma in Mechanical/ Chemical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ CS/ Architecture/ Automible engineering and BSc with minimum 60% marks in Chemistry or Horticulture, can apply for the posts.

The unreserved candidates should be between 18 to 24 years of age, however, relaxation will be applied to those in reserved category as per govt norms.

Stipendiary Trainee Category – II: 184 (SC-27, OBC-14, EWS-51, UR-92).

People trained as Fitter, Turner, Welder, Machinist, Electrical, or in Electronics and Instrumentation, air conditioning and refrigeration, Diesel Mechanic, Plumber, Carpenter, Masonry, Masonry, Chemical Plant Operator can apply for these posts. However, they need to have 10th Standard certificate with minimum 60% marks and Trade Certificate with at least one year experience.

There are also vacancies in the posts of Upper Division Clerk, those applying for these should be between 18 to 27 years of age and have a degree from a recognised University with minimum 50% marks.

For Zirconium Complex, Pazhayakayal, Tuticorin District, Tamil Nadu

Stipendiary Trainee Category – I: 6 (SC-01, EWS-01, UR-4)

Stipendiary Trainee Category – II: 6 (SC-01, EWS-02, UR-03).

For PRP, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu

Stipendiary Trainee Category – II: 06 (UR-05, EWS-01)

Nuclear Fuel Complex, Rawatbhata, Kota: How to apply:

Step 1: To apply for the advertised posts go — nfcrecruitment.aptonline.in

Step 2: The candidates should first register themselves with their mobile number and email id, then log in with the correct credentials

Step 3: Fill up the form with relevant details, aong with a soft copy of passport size photograph and scanned signature.

Step 4: Submit the application form and keep a print out for future reference

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 150 from vacancy code 21901 to 21911, 21931 and 21932. For the rest of the vacancy posted, the application fee is of Rs 100.

In case of any confusion, contact the NFC helpdesk at nfc.helpdesk@aptonline.in or phone number 040-61660259.

Nuclear Fuel Complex (Diploma Engineering): Salary

Those who will get selected in the post of upper divisional clerk will get a salary of Rs 25,500, those in posts of work assistant will get a salary is Rs Rs 18,000.

For category II candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 10,500 and Rs 12500 per month.

Those who have applied for Stipendiary Trainee Category – I will get promoted to Scientific Assistant ‘C’ after successful completion of the training, and will get a monthly salary Rs. 44900, along with other central government allowances, on successful completion of training.