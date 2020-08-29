NTPC Recruitment 2020: Jobs for medical specialists, few days left for application — check details

Candidates can apply online through the official website — www.ntpccareers.net.

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is looking for medical specialists (General Medicine, O&G, Pediatrics) and medical officers (GDMOs) for its project/station hospitals. The deadline for the online application is September 2. Interested candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the official site and complete the application process. NTPC has 23 posts for medical specialists and 37 posts for medical (GDMO).

Here are some important details

Qualification

For medical specialist, candidates should have an MBBS with MD/MS in Medicine/ O&G/ Pediatrics.

For medical (GDMO), candidates should possess MBBS from recognized University/ Institution.

Age

For both the posts, the upper age limit age is 37 years.

Health

Candidates will have to undergo medical examination by a medical board and the decision of the board will be final and binding.

The notification states that no relaxation in health standards will be allowed. Detailed medical norms are available on – www.ntpccareers.net.

How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website — www.ntpccareers.net.

Candidates belonging to General/Economic Weaker Section/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300.

The SC/ST/PwBD category and female candidates need not pay any registration fee.

The registration fee can be paid either in online or offline mode.