NTPC Recruitment 2019: Apply for Engineer posts with salary up to Rs 1,60,000 at www.ntpccareers.net

NTPC Recruitment 2019: NTPC has notified 203 vacancies for Shift Operation of Thermal Power Plant in this recruitment drive

NTPC Job 2019: Power conglomerate National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has invited online applications from experienced engineers in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation disciplines at E2 grade for Shift Operation of Thermal Power Plant. NTPC has notified 203 vacancies for Shift Operation of Thermal Power Plant in this recruitment drive.

Interested candidates can apply for the post through official website at www.ntpccareers.net from 06 August to 26 August 2019.

NTPC Recruitment 2019: Important Date

Starting Date of Online Application Submission – 6 August 2019

Last Date of Online Application – 26 August 2019

NTPC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

NTPC has notified a total of 203 vacancies for candidates from four engineering branches.

Total Posts – 203

Electrical – 75

Mechanical – 76

Electronics – 26

Instrumentation – 26

At least eight positions have been reserved for candidates with identified type of disabilities for PwBD.

NTPC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for Engineer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Engineering Degree in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation discipline with minimum 60 per cent marks from recognized university/institute. There is a provision for relaxation in passing marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in Executive and/or Supervisory cadre in the relevant area.

NTPC Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post of engineers should be below 30 years of age.

NTPC Recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Successful candidates will be paid salary in the Pay Scale Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000, according to the official notification.

NTPC Engineers posts: How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of NTPC at www.ntpccareers.net from 06 August to 26 August 2019.

1) Candidates will have to visit the official site of NTPC at ntpccareers.net

2) Select the functional area and click on ‘Submit’

3) Fill up the application form

4) Make the payment through the payment link available

5) Upload the photograph, signature, and challan/pay-in-slip in the required format

6) Download the registration slip after submitting the application form

Selection procedure:

NTPC may conduct online selection test or raise the minimum eligibility criteria to restrict the number of candidates to be called for an interview.

In case of selection test, 85 per cent weightage will be given to marks obtained in online written test and 15 per cent weightage to the interview for the final selection of candidates.

Application Fee for NTPC Engineers posts:

Candidates belonging to General/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300/-. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category candidates are exempted from the fees. Candidates can check for more related details from the official site of NTPC.