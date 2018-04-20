NTPC Recruitment 2018: New jobs at Patna, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Raipur announced; check how to apply at ntpccareers.net

NTPC recruitment 2018: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications on the official website ntpccareers.net, for diploma trainees to apply for various posts. (IE)

NTPC recruitment 2018: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications on the official website ntpccareers.net, for diploma trainees to apply for various posts. The commission has released notification about various vacancy openings at Patna, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Raipur. The candidates can apply for the same on or before May 9 by applying online and fill the application. The candidates with desired educational qualification are advised to apply through the official website of NTPC. More details are as follows:

Name of the organisation: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)

Official website: ntpccareers.net

Name and number of the posts: Diploma trainees are required in following zones:-

NTPC Patna

• Mechanical: 29

• Electrical: 23

• C&I: 16

• Mining: 15

NTPC Hyderabad

• Mechanical: 11

• Electrical: 7

• C&I: 7

NTPC Chhattisgarh

• Mechanical: 46

• Electrical: 36

• C&I: 22

• Mining: 20

NTPC Mumbai

• Mechanical: 23

• Electrical: 16

• C&I: 11

NTPC Lucknow

• Mechanical: 36

• Electrical: 23

• C&I: 21

Eligibility criteria:

Educational Qualification:

• Electrical: Full-time regular diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronics Engineering with 70 percent marks.

• Mechanical: Full-time regular Diploma in Mechanical / Production Engineering with minimum

70 percent marks.

• C&I: Full-time regular Diploma in Instrumentation/Electronics Engineering with

minimum 70 percent marks.

• Mining: Full-time regular Diploma in Mining / Mining & Mine Surveying Engineering with

minimum 70 percent marks

Age limit:

• The candidates should not cross 25 years as on the last date of application.

• For land oustees, the upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 35 years.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the online test. The test will be conducted in two stages, the explanation of which is as follows:

> First stage of online test

• Online Aptitude Test: 120 multiple questions

• Area covering: General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning

• Duration: 2 hours

• Each question carries 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for the wrong answer.

• Qualifying marks: 40 percent marks in case of General category and 30% in case of SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates

> Second stage of online test

Online Technical Test: 120 multiple questions

Duration: 2 hours

Each question carries 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for the wrong answer.

Qualifying marks: 40 percent marks in case of General category and 30 percent in case of SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates

Important note:

• The candidates will be shortlisted @ 1:10 ratio for 2nd stage Online Test (Technical)

• There will be no weightage to online aptitude test in final selection

• Offer of appointment will be issued based on merit. No skill test will be conducted

NTPC recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website – ntpccareers.net

Step 2: Select the region and the discipline to applying for

Step 3: The registration form will open

Step 4: Enter the required details in the given field, as mentioned in the form

Step 5: Upload photograph, signature, pay-in-slip

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 7: Download and take a print out for further reference