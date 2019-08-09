NTPC Jobs! Vacancy for over 200 engineering posts with salary upto Rs 1.60 lakh

The process of application has begun on August 6, 2019

NTPC recruitment 2019: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has released a notification inviting interested applicants to apply for the post of engineers. Willing applicants can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of NTPC i.e. ntpccareers.net. The process of application has begun on August 6, 2019, and will remain open till August 26, 2019. A total of 203 posts of engineers are there to be filled up through this recruitment drive. Application has been invited for posts such as eletrical engineer, mechanical engineer, electronic engineer and instrumentation engineer.

NTPC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Electrical: 75

Mechanical: 76

Electronic: 26

Instrumentation: 26

NTPC jobs 2019: Educational qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the above mentioned posts must bear an engineering degree in the relevant field with minimum 60 per cent marks from any recognised university or institute.

Apart from this, the applicants must have a minimum of three years post qualification experience in the executive or supervisory cadre in the relevant field.

NTPC job: Age criteria

The age of the interested candidates should be below 30 years.

NTPC vacancy 2019: Selection process

Interested candidates need to qualify both the written test and the personal interview round to get the job.

NTPC career 2019: Application fees

The application fees for candidates belonging to general or OBC category has been kept at Rs 300 while candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category are exempted from the fees.

NTPC recruitment 2019-20: Know how to apply

(1) Willing candidates need to visit the official website of NTPC i.e. ntpccareers.net.

(2) After visiting the webpage, the applicants need to upload the photo, signature and challan.

(3) The applicants need to keep in mind that all the documents size should be in JPG/JPEG format of 500kb each.

(4) The candidates need to fill the application form.

(5) After filling the form, go through it once. If all correct, then submit the form.

(6) Make the payment through the payment link availbale on the page.

(7) After this, the applicants need to download the registration slip. The slip will have an unique registration number.

For more details, please visit the official website at ntpccareers.net.