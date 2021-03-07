  • MORE MARKET STATS

NTPC announces recruitment drive for women

March 7, 2021 10:25 PM

“On Women’s Day, NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated power company announces plans for recruiting only women executives as a special recruitment drive across its areas of operations,” a company statement said.

State-run power giant on Sunday announced a special recruitment drive for women executives on the eve of women’s day.

According to statement this will further strengthen women power in India’s largest power generation company.

Such recruitment drive will further enhance gender diversity as parameter for NTPC, it said.

NTPC has been working at improving its gender ratio wherever possible.

To attract more woman applicants, a number of innovative initiatives have been taken. The application fee at the time of recruitment is completely waived for women employees.

To support women workforce, NTPC adheres to policies like Child Care Leave with Pay, Maternity Leave, Sabbatical leave and NTPC Special Child Care Leave on Adoption of a Child/Delivering Child through Surrogacy, it said.

