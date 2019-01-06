UGC NET result December 2018 DECLARED at ntanet.nic.in, check now!

UGC NET result December 2018 DECLARED!

UGC NET result December 2018: The Dec National Eligibility Test (NET) results have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at ntanet.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination that was held in the month of December 2018 can visit the official website now to check the same. The exam was organised by NTA from December 18 to December 22. Candidates need to keep their Application Number / Roll Number handy along with their DoB, while checking their results. Mentioned below are the details that will help candidates check their results and also know more about the further process.

A press release issued by the National Testing Agency on January 5th stated that NTA has declared the UGC NET results on the official website. It also states that the exam was conducted over a period of 5 days in two shifts per day across 235 cities in the country. The exam that was conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor Both in Indian Universities and Colleges was conducted in 85 different subjects. This year, a total of 956837 candidates were registered for the exam.

Here is a gist of the UGC NET December 2018 results-

No. of registered candidates: 956837

No. of candidates who appeared for both papers: 681930

No. of candidates who have qualified for Assistant Professor: 44001

No. of candidates who have qualified for both JRF and Assistant Professor: 3883

UGC NET December 2018 results: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that say UGC NET December 2018 results

Step 3: Enter your Application Number / Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your result