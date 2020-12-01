NTA UGC NET Result 2020: Cutoffs, percentile score released on nta.ac.in — check details

(Representational image)

NTA UGC NET Result 2020: The UGC NET 2020 result and cut-off have been released by National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA has released the marks and cut-offs for all 81 subjects for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) in the form of percentile score.

Candidates who had appeared for the UGC-NET 2020 exam can log onto the official websites — ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in to check their UGC NET result.

How to check UGC NET 2020 result:

1) Candidates have to log on to the official University Grants Commission NET website.

2) They must then click on the UGC NET Cut Off 2020 link.

3) Candidates have to then search for their respective subject in the category box.

4) They can then check the UGC NET Cut Off percentile.

UGC NET 2020 candidates can follow an alternative method to check their UGC NET result:

1) Candidates must log onto ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2) They then have to click on the NTA UGC NET score link.

3) They must input their login credentials.

4) Their UGC NET precentile score will then be displayed.

Candidates who clear the UGC NET Exam 2020 will be eligible to apply for Assistant Professor posts in the universities across the country. Top candidates will also be selected for joint research fellowship.