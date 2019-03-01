NTA UGC NET 2019: Online registration begins today at ntanet.nic.in – Check details, how to apply

NTA UGC NET application 2019

The online application process for the National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET 2019 June examination will begin from Friday for the Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) eligibility test. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at ntanet.nic.in. The last of registration for NTA UGC NET application 2019 is March 30. There will be two papers which will be conducted in three hours. Candidates can visit the official website of NTA at www.nta.ac.in for more details about the exam. After filling the complete details, candidates need to download the application form for future reference.

NET 2019 exam date:

The UGC NET 2019 exam will be held in a span of seven days – June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. The exam result is likely to be announced by mid-July.

NTA UGC NET 2019 educational qualification:

Candidates need to possess at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent examination from recognised universities/institutions to be eligible to appear in the exam. There is a provision for 5 per cent relaxation for OBC, Scheduled Caste(SC)/ Scheduled Tribe(ST)/ persons with disability (PwD) category and transgender candidates. Candidates studying in the final year can also apply for UGC NET exam 2019.

NTA UGC NET 2019 age limit:

JRF: The upper age limit for appearing in the exam has been raised by two years from the existing age limit of 28 years to 30 years.

Assistant Professor: There exists no upper age limit for this post.

NTA UGC NET syllabus:

According to UGC NET notification, the UGC NET June exam will be based on the new syllabus. Candidates can check details at www.ugcnetonline.in.

The NTA will conduct the exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission. The exam will be conducted twice a year in June and December. The registration link for UGC NET 2019 online application will be activated today.