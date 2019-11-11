NTA releases admit card for UGC NET December 2019 exam; Check details

The UGC-NET examination is being conducted twice a year. (Image: Website)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall ticket for the forthcoming UGC NET December 2019 examination. The UGC NET December 2019 examination is scheduled to take place on November 10, 2019, (Sunday). The willing individuals who have already registered for the said examination can check or download their hall ticket by visiting the official website at ntanet.nic.in.The mode of examination will be online.

Important dates-

UGC NET December 2019 examination- December 2, 2019, to December 6, 2019

Know how to download admit card-

1) The interested candidates need to visit the official website at ntanet.nic.in.

2) After visiting the homepage, the individuals need to click on the link- Download admit card (New).

3) After clicking on the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

4) On the page, one should enter their relevant details such as – Application number, Password and Security Pin.

5) After entering the details, click on ‘Sign in’.

6) After signing in, the admit card will appear on the screen.

7) The candidates need to download and save it on the computer or can take a hard copy for future reference.

The hall ticket or admit card is a compulsory document to be carried by an individual for an examination. Each and every detail relating to the examination and the schedule will be mentioned on the admit card. An individual need to carry their original documents such as pan card/ driving license/ voter id/ passport/ Aadhaar card/ enrolment number, and ration card for the examination.

Earlier, the NET (National Eligibility Test) was conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The NET was conducted to test the eligibility of individuals to be recruited as professors in colleges or universities.

About NET-

The NET is the test to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor or the Junior Research Fellowship in any college or university across the country. The UGC-NET examination is conducted twice a year.