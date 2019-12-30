NTA CSIR-UGC NET results 2019 expected to release on this date; Check details at csirnet.nta.nic.in

NTA CSIR-UGC NET results 2019 will be available at csirnet.nta.nic.in

NTA CSIR-UGC NET results 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results of the CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations on Tuesday. The candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination which was conducted on December 15 through online mode, can check the results at the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the results of CSIR-UGC NET examination is expected to be released on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. The results will be available on the website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET exam was postponed for 24 examination centres located in Assam and Meghalaya region on account of protests against the amended Citizenship law. The revised dates for these candidates are yet to be announced.

NTA CSIR-UGC NET results 2019: How to check

Visit the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘download result’ link

Enter registration number, roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Download it and take a print out for further reference.

The NTA conducted the CSIR-UGC NET exam for chemical sciences, earth atmospheric ocean and planetary science, life science, mathematical sciences and physical sciences.

The Provisional Answer Key will be displayed on the NTA website csirnet.nta.nic.in. Successful candidates will get an opportunity to challenge the answer key online on payment of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged as processing charges. The answer keys will be available for two or three days.

A total of 2,82,116 candidates had applied for the examination CSIR NET exam. Candidates declared successful in the result will be eligible for research under junior research fellowship.

The CSIR-NET 2020 will be conducted on June 21 next year. The application process for the June session will commence from March 16 and conclude on April 15, as per the schedule.