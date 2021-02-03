  • MORE MARKET STATS

NRA to start conducting online test for govt jobs from Sep: Jitendra Singh

By: |
February 3, 2021 6:54 PM

The NRA will conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen/shortlist candidates for jobs in government sector for which recruitment is currently carried out through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), he said.

The NRA would identify language experts to translate the question bank/paper in all regional languages included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution, as per requirement and subject to adequate number of candidates opting to take test in the regional language, he said.The NRA would identify language experts to translate the question bank/paper in all regional languages included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution, as per requirement and subject to adequate number of candidates opting to take test in the regional language, he said.

The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) would start conducting online test for select category of government jobs from September, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

The NRA will conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen/shortlist candidates for jobs in government sector for which recruitment is currently carried out through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), he said.

Related News

“NRA will conduct only preliminary screening of candidates. The final recruitment will be done through domain specific examinations/tests to be conducted by respective agencies viz. SSC, RRBs and IBPS. Based on the score obtained in CET conducted by NRA, candidates may appear in domain specific exam/tests to be conducted by respective recruitment agencies,” Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The NRA would identify language experts to translate the question bank/paper in all regional languages included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution, as per requirement and subject to adequate number of candidates opting to take test in the regional language, he said.

“It is expected that NRA would start conducting CET from September,2021 onwards,” the minister said.
The government has set up the NRA, vide order dated August 28, 2020, as an independent, professional, specialist organisation for conduct of computer based online Common Eligibility Test (CET) to shortlist candidates for vacancies of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts, Group ‘B’ Gazetted posts, which are exempted from consultation with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC); Group ‘C’ posts in the government and equivalent posts (where no such classifications exist) in instrumentalities of the government, for which similar eligibility conditions have been prescribed, he said.

“NRA has been set up to provide the same platform to all candidates at the nearest District HQ and with a view to set a new standard of equity and inclusiveness in recruitment,” Singh said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. NRA to start conducting online test for govt jobs from Sep Jitendra Singh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jobs in India: 3 in 4 Indian professionals to actively look for new job in 2021, shows LinkedIn research
2Demand for top-level talent shows uptick
3Future Of Work: Five ways the workplace will change in the future