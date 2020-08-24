NRA CET latest: Along with SSC, RRB, IBPS, PSUs, private firms to use Common Eligibility Test scores

NRA CET latest: The CET will be held twice a year and the score will remain valid for three years.

NRA CET latest update: Apart from Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Service Personnel (IBPS), the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) Common Eligibility Test (CET) scores will be also be used by Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs) and private companies. MoS Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Jitendra Singh. Singh said there could be a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for using the CET score by agencies and organizations for recruitment. It might prove to be a win-win arrangement both for the employer as well as employee, according to the official statement.

The recruiting agencies, the state and union territory governments will be able to save the cost and time spent on recruitment through NRA, Singh said. The Union Minister also claimed that the NRA will also be convenient and cost-effective for job aspirants. Singh has said that the governments in state and UTs have shown their willingness to be a part of the sharing arrangement of CET score and most of the chief ministers have favoured adopting the reform, Singh said. Singh has asserted that the CET will have relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates of SC, ST, OBC and other categories as per existing government policy.

On August 19, Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave approval for the creation of the NRA. The NRA is a multi-agency body to encompass the first level test by SSC, RRBs, and IBPS. There will be a computer-based Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen candidates at the first level for SSC, RRBs and IBPS. The CET will be held in 12 Indian languages.

The CET will be held twice a year and the score will remain valid for three years. There will be no restriction on the number of attempts to be taken by a candidate to appear in the CET subject to the upper age limit. There will be different CETs for graduate level, 12th Pass level and 10th pass level to facilitate recruitment to vacancies at various levels. The NRA will have mock tests, 24×7 helpline, and a grievance redressal portal.

The Central Government has sanctioned a sum of Rs. 1517.57 crore for the National Recruitment Agency (NRA). The expenditure will be undertaken over a period of three years. Apart from setting up the NRA, costs will be incurred for setting up examination infrastructure in the 117 Aspirational Districts.