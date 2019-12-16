NPCIL recruitment 2019: Application for these posts to begin from tomorrow at npcilcareers.co.in

The recruitment process is for Kaiga site in Karnataka

NPCIL recruitment 2019: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for a number of posts. A notification has been issued for the posts of Technician-B, Technician (ST/TM), drivers, Scientific Assistant-B and Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) positions. Through this recruitment drive, NPCIL is looking to fil up as many as 137 posts. Interested candidates may start applying from December 17. The last date to apply is January 6.

Educational qualification

Candidates may note that educational qualification required for these posts is yet to be announced. Those looking to apply are advised to keep a tap on the official website for further information.

Age limit

Different posts have different age limits. Candidates are advised to check the posts that have applied as also the age bracket.

Here’s how candidates may apply

Interested students may apply on the official website from December 17 to January 6

Candidates should apply on the official website, npcilcareers.co.in, from December 17 to January 6, 2020. As per the official website, ‘All further announcements/ details pertaining to this process /updates/ corrigendum/addendum etc. will only be published/ provided on NPCIL website from time to time.’

Earlier this year, the NPCIL had invited applications for 200 posts of executive trainees. Candidates were asked to apply online at the official website, npcilcareers.co.in on or before April 23, 2019. Candidates were asked to apply on the basis of their GATE scores.

While the upper age category in general category was 33, for OBC. SC/ST and PWD candidates the upper age limit was 33, 35,40 years respectively.