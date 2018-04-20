NPCIL recruitment 2018: Applications invited for various jobs, here is how to apply

Candidates are liable to serve in any part of India and transfer from one unit to another. (IE)

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has issued notification for recruitment for the posts of Stipendiary Trainee /Technician-“B” (Group-C) and Stipendiary Trainee / Scientific Assistant/B (Group -B) posts. As many as 179 vacancies are opened to be filled. The last date to apply is May 21.

Those candidates who have done graduation or are diploma holders can apply for the post of Scientific Assistant post. The maximum age limit to apply for this post is 25 years.

“Candidates selected against this advertisement will be posted at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, Kudankulam to fill its vacancies. However, they are liable to serve in any part of India and transfer from one unit to another, as may be required in Corporation interest”, the notification said.

Qualification

Candidates must have passed class 10 and 12. They must also have done two years ITI Certificate Course.

Those who are Electrician/Fitter/ Electronic Mechanic/Machinist/ Turner/ Instrument Mechanic/ Draughtsman (Mechanical) /Plumber may also apply for Technician post. Candidates who are in age group of 18-24 years with required educational qualification may apply.

How to apply

‘Duly signed and completed application in all respects may be sent to Manager (HRM), HR Section, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, Kudankulam PO, Radhapuram Taluk, Tirunelveli District, Tamilnadu – 627 106, by Post/Courier only so as to reach us on or before the deadline,’ reads the official notification.