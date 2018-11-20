Now a social networking site exclusively for women! Girlboss to launch a LinkedIn-like platform for the fairer gender

Girlboss hasn't yet decided on how much it will charge for a membership, but it is expected to be less than $15 a month.
Businesswoman and eBay founder Sophia Amoruso is planning to take on LinkedIn by launching a paid professional social-networking platform exclusively for women. Amoruso is set to launch a LinkedIn-like platform called Girlboss Collective in January.
Entrepreneur India reported that Girlboss Collective will be developed as a networking hub to serve young women whose careers don’t necessarily line up with a traditional trajectory. The site will be available to people of any gender to use.
According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Girlboss hasn’t yet decided on how much it will charge for a membership, but it is expected to be less than $15 a month.
Speaking on the need of Girlboss Collective for women, Amoruso had earlier told Journal that LinkedIn was a place that was built for another era of work when the work was very traditional. “Their (LinkedIn) product is really centred on that type of work: ‘Here’s nothing about my character and everything about where I went to school, and where I worked,” she had said.
According to the same report, Girlboss Collective will be funded by a $3.5 million that was led by Initialized Capital, the venture capital firm co-founded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
