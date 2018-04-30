Notifications for Andhra Pradesh TET, DSC exam to be out soon

The exam for Andhra Pradesh DSC is held for recruitment of teachers.

The official notification for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) and Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (DSC) us expected to be released soon. The AP TET 2018 exam is likely to be held in June this year, as per reports. The detailed notification on the same will be out on May 4.

As many as 10,351 teachers will be selected on the basis of test this year. The APPSC is also expected to release advertisement for AP DSC teacher recruitment in July 7. The registration process will continue till August 9. The by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the AP DSC teacher recruitment.

The exam for Andhra Pradesh DSC is held for recruitment of teachers. For this year, this exam will be conducted by State Public Service Commission. This recruitment is done for Language Pandit, School Assistant (Languages, Non Languages), Physical Education Teacher as also secondary grade teacher.

The results for TET 2017 were declared in March this year. This exam was held in 20 sessions between February 21 and March 2. This exam is held for those candidates who aspire to become teachers in State Government, Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, Municipality, Private Aided Schools and Private un-aided schools in Andhra Pradesh for classes 1 – 8.

Earlier this month, the answer keys for Bihar Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) was released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Candidates who appeared for the exam were advised to check the keys at the official website — biharboard.ac.in. This exam was conducted on April 9 and 10, 2016 for four groups ie I-V, VI-VIII, IX-X, and XI-XII. Those candidates who were unhappy with answers were asked to make representations against the same till April 7 by 5 pm.