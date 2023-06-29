Notification for IBPS Clerk 2023 released – Check important details at ibps.in

Ending the wait for candidates, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a notification for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in participating banks. Interested candidates may click on the official website ibps.in and apply.

While the commission has not yet released a complete advertisement for the exam till now, the same is expected in the coming days.

Also read: Here’s how United States’ in-country H-1B visa renewal will benefit India’s IT professionals

How to check exam dates

1) Candidates may first click on the IBPS’ official website ibps.in

2) After entering the homepage on CRP Clerical section

3) Now, Candidates may click on the link Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre XII’

4) Next, they are required to click on the link ‘Application Reprint for CRP-Clerks-XII’

5) They may now check exam dates.

6) Take out a printout

7) Keep it with them

8) Use it when needed

Also read: DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 181 vacancies Scientist ‘B’ at rac.gov.in – Check eligibility, selection process and other details

Application fees

Notably, the institute will start the online registration process on July 1, 2023, which will conclude on July 21, 2023. Candidates will have time till June 30 for online payment of fees. Importantly, candidates from the SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM categories will be required to pay a fee of Rs 175, while other candidates will be required to pay Rs 850.

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done in three rounds, which include prelims, mains and provisional allotment. Candidates who clear the prelims exam will then have to appear for mains. Subsequently, those who clear mains will have to undergo provisional allotment, after which final recruitment will be done. Even as prelim exams will carry 100 marks, the mains will carry 200.

Salary

Those who are selected will get salaries between Rs 19, 900 to Rs 47, 920. They will also get a dearness allowance, house rent allowance, transport allowance, and medical allowance.

Tentative dates

The prelim exams are expected to be tentatively held in August- September, while results are expected in September-October. Mains exams are likely to be held in October and provisional allotment of candidates are expected in April next year.