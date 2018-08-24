Notice to MPPSC on selection for assistant professors of Hindi

According to petitioner Deepti Gupta, the MPPSC had announced that it will select 19 women assistant professors in the general category, but it later selected eight women from Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the same category. (PTI)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here today sought replies on a petition alleging irregularity in selection of assistant professors of Hindi in women’s category by the MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Justice Rohit Arya also directed that if the eight candidates who have cleared the MPPSC test are hired, their appointments will be subject to final decision in this case, said petitioner’s lawyer Ashish Choubey. According to petitioner Deepti Gupta, the MPPSC had announced that it will select 19 women assistant professors in the general category, but it later selected eight women from Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the same category.

As a result, Gupta could not get through despite securing adequate marks, advocate Choubey said. The test for 241 posts of assistant professor of Hindi was conducted on June 18 and results were out on August 10. Choubey said 57 posts were reserved for general category candidates and out of them, 19 posts were for women. The court today issued notices to higher education department’s principal secretary, MPPSC secretary and others and sought replies within three weeks, the lawyer said.