North Western Railway Recruitment 2018: Apply online for over 2000 vacancies now; here’s how

North Western Railway Recruitment 2018: A golden opportunity for Class 10 pass students with ITI Certificate to bag a job and become a part of Indian Railways! North Western Railway has invited applications for a total of 2090 ACT Apprentices vacancies for various workshops and divisions. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on www.rrcjaipur.in latest by December 30, 2018. To apply for the position, the candidate must have an ITI certificate, meaning he or she should pass ITI as Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992, as amended from time to time.

North Western Railway Recruitment 2018: Important dates

Opening date for online application: November 30, 2018

Last date to apply: December 30, 2018

North Western Railway Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 2090

North Western Railway Recruitment 2018: Division-wise vacancies

Ajmer division- 420

Bikaner division- 412

Jaipur division- 503

Jodhpur division- 410

BTC Carriage (Ajmer)- 166

BTC LOCO (Ajmer)- 57

Carriage workshop (Bikaner)- 37

Carriage workshop (Jodhpur)- 85

North Western Railway Recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidate should have passed Class 10 with at least 50% marks or equivalent and ITI in relevant trade. He/she should be ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT/SCVT.

Age: The candidate should be of at least 15 years of age and should not be more than 24 years old as on December 30, 2018. Please note, relaxation will be given for the concerned category as per government norms.

North Western Railway Recruitment 2018: Application Fee

For General/OBC candidates: Rs 100

For SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates: No Fee

North Western Railway Recruitment 2018: Selection process

The applicants will the selected on the basis of their percentage of marks obtained in Class 10 and after thorough verification of documents.

North Western Railway Recruitment 2018: How to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the position should visit the official website of North Western Railways, www.rrcjaipur.in, on or before December 30, 2018, 5:00 PM and follow the procedure for application mentioned on the site.