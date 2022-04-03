North Eastern Railway to NTPC, top government jobs to apply this week

Aspirants looking for government jobs can utilise their weekends by applying to the following list of jobs with their ongoing registration process.

Before applying, applicants are required to check the eligibility criteria, the application process, the number of vacancies and the last day to apply via the official website.

North Eastern Railway

The North Eastern Railway is offering several posts under the sports quota and the registration process has begun on March 26, 11 am.

The last date to apply is April 25 and candidates can apply by visiting the website- ner.indianrailways.gov.in

NTPC

NTPC, also known as National Thermal Power Corporation has posted several vacancies for the post of Executive in Operations – Power Trading, Combined Cycle Power Plant -O&M and BD Power Trading. To apply for these vacancies, the upper age limit is 35 years. As per the posts, the educational qualifications and work experience are different.

Applicants can visit the website- ntpc.co.in and the last date to apply is April 8.

RBI Grade B 2022

RBI is inviting applications for Grade-B officers and candidates interested should at least have a graduation degree in any discipline with minimum 60 per cent marks or post-graduation in any discipline. The applicant should be at least 21 years of age and should not be more than 30 years.

Candidates can apply by visiting rbi.org.in and the last date to apply is April 18, 6 pm.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications for 159 vacancies in 26 states and applicants should be at least 23 years old and the upper age limit is 35 years. For applying, candidates should have at least a minimum of two years of overall work experience, out of which one year should be in NBFCs/collection profile with banks/financial institutions and related industries in India. Applicants should have a graduation degree in any discipline from any recognised university.

Candidates can apply at bankofbaroda.in/Career and the last date to apply is April 14.