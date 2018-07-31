North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 954 posts; here is how to apply

Candidates will be recruited for Lucknow and Varanasi.

The North Eastern Railway in Gorakhpur has issued notification for recruitment for posts of gatemen. As per the official notification, the Railway is looking to recruit 954 gatemen. Those willing to apply may do so on or before August 30.

While the railway will start accepting applications from August 5, the last date to apply is August 30. From 954 candidates, 230 will be recruited in Lucknow and 724 in Varanasi.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed high school from a recognised board.

Age limit

The maximum age limit for candidates to apply is 65 years of age

Salary

Those selected will get salary equivalent to Grade Pay 1800 (Level-1) i.e. Rs 25,000 every month.

Selection Procedure

The North Eastern Railway will select candidates on the basis of written test as also interview.

How to apply

Candidates looking to apply must submit the applications as also other needed documents to the President of Railway Vacancy Cell, North Eastern Railway, CCS Building, Railway Road No.- 14, Gorakhpur- 273012 on or before August 30.

Earlier this year, the North Eastern Railway had issued notifications for 26 non-gazetted Group C and Group D posts. Candidates were asked to visit the official website of North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur — ner.indianrailways.gov.in. While there were 12 vacancies in Group C category, the remaining 14 were Group D in the Operating department for ZRTI-Gazipur.

As per the notification, the railway had said that candidates must have at least two years experience in the same post. It said that knowledge of operating computer and 10 years of experience of working with the Indian Railways would be an advantage. The posts were only for the existing staff of Indian Railways and the last date to submit applications was April 30.