North-East Frontier Railways recruitment 2019: Good news for 10th pass candidates

The North-East Frontier Railways (NEFR) has invited application for the recruitment to the post of an apprentice. The interested applicants can get the application form by visiting the official website at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. The vacancies have been listed for a total of 2,590 posts. The last date to submit the applications is October 31, 2019, by 5 pm.
North-East Frontier Railways recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
A total of 2,590 vacancies are there.
Alipurduar (APDJ)- 437 posts
Rangia (RNY)- 328 posts
Lumding (LMG)- 1,004 posts
Tinsukia (TSK)- 331 posts
New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS)- 156 posts
EWS/BNGN- 185 posts
Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS)- 149 posts
North-East Frontier Railways vacancy: Addresses of the units for receipt of applications
Alipurduar (APDJ)- Divisional Personnel Officer, Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (P), P.O. Alipurduar Junction, Dist. Alipurduar, West Bengal- 736123
Rangia (RNY)- Senior Personnel Officer, Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (P), N.F.Railway, Rangia, P.O.- Rangia, Dist.- Kamruo (Assam), PIN No.- 781354
Lumding (LMG)- Divisional Personnel Officer, Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (P), P.O.- Lumding, Dist- Hojai (Assam)- 782447
Tinsukia (TSK)- Divisional Personnel Officer, Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (P), Tinsukia, N.F.Railway, 786125, P.O.- Hijuguri, Dist- Tinsukia (Assam)
New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) and EWS/BNGN- Assistant Personnel Officer, Office of the Chief Workshop Manager/ NF Railway carriage and Wagon Workshop/ New Bongaigaon- 783381
Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS)- Senior Personnel Officer, NF Railway workshop, Dibrugarh, PIN- 786001
North-East Frontier Railways jobs 2019: Age limit
The upper age limit for the interested applicants has been capped at 24 years as on September 18, 2019. However, the candidates belonging to the reserved category will get age relaxation in the upper age limit.
North-East Frontier Railways vacancy: Educational qualification
The interested applicants must have passed class 10 exam or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks along with ITI certificate approved from NCVT/SCVT.
North-East Frontier Railways recruitment 2019: Exam pattern
As per the notification, the interested candidates will not have to appear for any sort of exam or tests but they would be selected based on their educational qualification.
