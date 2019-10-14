North-East Frontier Railways recruitment 2019: Good news for 10th pass candidates

North-East Frontier Railways vacancy: The interested applicants must pass class 10 exam or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks along with ITI certificate approved from NCVT/SCVT.

The North-East Frontier Railways (NEFR) has invited application for the recruitment to the post of an apprentice. The interested applicants can get the application form by visiting the official website at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. The vacancies have been listed for a total of 2,590 posts. The last date to submit the applications is October 31, 2019, by 5 pm.

North-East Frontier Railways recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

A total of 2,590 vacancies are there.

Alipurduar (APDJ)- 437 posts

Rangia (RNY)- 328 posts

Lumding (LMG)- 1,004 posts

Tinsukia (TSK)- 331 posts

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS)- 156 posts

EWS/BNGN- 185 posts

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS)- 149 posts

North-East Frontier Railways vacancy: Addresses of the units for receipt of applications

Alipurduar (APDJ)- Divisional Personnel Officer, Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (P), P.O. Alipurduar Junction, Dist. Alipurduar, West Bengal- 736123

Rangia (RNY)- Senior Personnel Officer, Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (P), N.F.Railway, Rangia, P.O.- Rangia, Dist.- Kamruo (Assam), PIN No.- 781354

Lumding (LMG)- Divisional Personnel Officer, Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (P), P.O.- Lumding, Dist- Hojai (Assam)- 782447

Tinsukia (TSK)- Divisional Personnel Officer, Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (P), Tinsukia, N.F.Railway, 786125, P.O.- Hijuguri, Dist- Tinsukia (Assam)

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) and EWS/BNGN- Assistant Personnel Officer, Office of the Chief Workshop Manager/ NF Railway carriage and Wagon Workshop/ New Bongaigaon- 783381

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS)- Senior Personnel Officer, NF Railway workshop, Dibrugarh, PIN- 786001

North-East Frontier Railways jobs 2019: Age limit

The upper age limit for the interested applicants has been capped at 24 years as on September 18, 2019. However, the candidates belonging to the reserved category will get age relaxation in the upper age limit.

North-East Frontier Railways vacancy: Educational qualification

The interested applicants must have passed class 10 exam or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks along with ITI certificate approved from NCVT/SCVT.

North-East Frontier Railways recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

As per the notification, the interested candidates will not have to appear for any sort of exam or tests but they would be selected based on their educational qualification.