Non-graduate CAs now eligible to become registered valuers: ICAI

Previously a CA having three years of post-qualification experience and qualified as a graduate was allowed to become a registered valuer.
Non-graduate chartered accountants with three years of experience can now become registered valuers, with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs amending the rules in this regard.
“Now, a chartered accountant is not required to be a graduate to become a registered valuer.
“It was informed to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs that the chartered accountancy course that has been approved by the government, allows a 10+2 student to enroll for chartered accountancy course. It does not mandate a student to be a graduate for enrolling in the course. Hence, a CA may or may not be a graduate,” ICAI said in a release.
A registered valuer is required to carry out valuation of assets, net worth of a firm or its liabilities as required under the Companies Act, 2013.
