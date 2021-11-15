Noida’s Rozgar Mela pins hope for those who lost jobs during pandemic

Two day Employment fair was organised in Noida

Noida Authority along with Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority, Greater Noida authority, and industrial associations are giving a chance to the unemployed to get themselves a job at the large and mid-scale corporate houses.

Thousands of youths joined the two-day ‘Rozgar Mela’ that saw the participation of companies like Vivo, Haier, Oppo, Noida Apparel Cluster, handloom companies, and other agencies to provide employment opportunities. More than 4.500 people submitted their applications on the second day and 3,300 on the first day of the job fair.

For Sanjeev who worked as a purchase manager and hails from Bulandshahr, the pandemic year took away the job that paid him Rs 18,000 a month. He moved his family to his hometown for the uninterrupted study of his child and relied on farm earnings, he told the Indian Express. Unable to find a job in the post-Covid market in spite of applying in multiple places with 7.6 years of experience participated in the job fair to try his luck.

Rohit Sharma from Aligarh is not hopeful of finding a job at the fair as the unemployed are far more than the jobs offered. Rohit has earlier worked for the manufacturing unit of a Chinese mobile company but has not been able to find a job in the last 1.5 years. Rohit has to rely on family income from farming and dairy products.

Jitendra, an operator for a manufacturing company in Noida visited the fair to switch jobs. Jitendra once lost in the job during Covid and his employer let him go without benefits. He was made to re-join on a new contract when cases came down. With jobs very less, taking whatever comes your way is the only resort, he said.

Another second-year BA student Rohit Kumar visited the fair looking for a paid internship due to financial constraints on his family. He was looking for entry-level jobs that paid him up to Rs 12, 000 to fund his education.

The jobs offered were operator-level jobs that required a diploma degree and companies shortlisted candidates on the basis of on-spot registrations. Locals of Gautam Budh Nagar and associated with agricultural activities were given preference.

The government has already made Rs 3,000 crore investment by setting up training centers under the Kaushal Vikas scheme, GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan said. Another Mission Rojgar was also organised last year

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that in the last four years over 4.5 lakh government jobs have been given to the youth of the state.