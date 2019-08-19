NMRC vacancy 2019: Last two days to apply online for Noida Metro recruitment at nmrcnoida.com

NMRC vacancy 2019!

NMRC vacancy 2019: Last two days to apply online for multiple Noida Metro vacancies at nmrcnoida.com. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation has invited applications from interested candidates for the post of Junior Engineer, Office Assistant, Customer Relations Assistant, Station Controller and others on a contractual basis. Candidates can rush to the official website of NMRC now to fill the online application as only two days are left. The recruitment process is being conducted by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) NOIDA on behalf of NMRC. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

NMRC vacancy 2019: Application Dates

Last Date For Registration of on-Line Application – August 21, 2019; up to 23.59 hrs

NMRC vacancy 2019: Post details

1. Station Controller /Train Operator – 9 posts

2. Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) – 14 posts

3. Junior Engineer /Electrical – 12 posts

4. Junior Engineer /Mechanical – 4 posts

5. Junior Engineer/Electronics – 15 posts

6. Junior Engineer /Civil – 4 posts

7. Maintainer /Fitter – 10 posts

8. Maintainer/Electrician – 30 posts

9. Maintainer/Electronic &Mechanic – 90 posts

10. Maintainer /Ref &AC Mechanic – 7 posts

11. Accounts Assistant – 3 posts

12. Office Assistant – 1 post

NMRC vacancy 2019: Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Paper-I will consist of multiple choice objective type questions, in Hindi/English.

– The question will be based on General Awareness, Logical Ability, Quantitative Aptitude and knowledge of Discipline/Trade.

– There will be a total of 90 questions that will carry equal marks.

– There will be negative marking.

– For every wrong answer 1/3 marks will be deducted.

– A total of 90 minutes will be alloted for this paper.

Paper-II (not for Maintainer Post, NE07 to NE 10) will consist of objective type questions.

– Questions will be based on General English to judge a candidate’s knowledge of English language.

– There will be a total of 30questions, each carrying equal marks.

– There will be negative marking.

– For every wrong answer 1/3 marks will be deducted.

– A total of 30 minutes will be alloted to the candidate.

Note: Candidates will have to qualify in Paper-II (GENERAL ENGLISH) to be evaluated for Paper I (except for maintainers). Candidates who stand in the merit of WrittenTestof Paper I will be called for personal interaction /psycho test/ Skill test/Medical Examination in Noida/Delhi/NCR. Written Test can be conducted either through online mode.