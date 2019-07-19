NMRC recruitment 2019: Noida Metro announces fresh jobs at nmrcnoida.com | Check salary, other details

NMRC recruitment 2019 alert!

NMRC recruitment 2019: The Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) on the behalf of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at nmrcnoida.com. While the official notification for the same has been released on the website, the application link is yet to be activated by BECIL. The applications have been invited for selection of contractual staff purely on contract basis for deployment in Noida Metro Rail Corporation in their office at Noida/ Greater Noida. According to the notification, the contractual appointment of the selected candidates will be for 3 years. The candidate will have to serve the organization for a minimum time period of 2 years. Take a note of the details mentioned below to know more.

NMRC Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Registration starts – July 22, 2019

Last date for Online registration – August 21, 2019

Pay application fees – From July 22 to August 21

NMRC Recruitment 2019: Post details

1. Station Controller /Train Operator – 9 posts

2. Customer Relations Assistant – 16 posts

3. Junior Engineer / Electrical – 12 posts

4. Junior Engineer /Mechanical – 4 posts

5. Junior Engineer/ Electronics – 15 posts

6. Junior Engineer /Civil – 4 posts

7. Maintainer / Fitter – 9 posts

8. Maintainer/ Electrician – 29 posts

9. Maintainer/ Electronic &Mechanic – 90 posts

10. Maintainer / Ref &AC Mechanic – 7 posts

11. Accounts Assistant – 3 posts

12. Office Assistant – 1 post

NMRC recuitment 2019: Salary

1. Station Controller /Train Operator – Rs 35000/ per month fixed. Annual increment 5% based on performance.

2. Customer Relations Assistant – Rs 30000/ per month fixed. Annual increment 5% based on performance.

3. Junior Engineer / Electrical – Rs 35000/ per month fixed. Annual increment 5% based on performance.

4. Junior Engineer /Mechanical – Rs 35000/ per month fixed. Annual increment 5% based on performance.

5. Junior Engineer/ Electronics – Rs 35000/ per month fixed. Annual increment 5% based on performance.

6. Junior Engineer /Civil – Rs 35000/ per month fixed. Annual increment 5% based on performance.

7. Maintainer / Fitter – Rs 25000/ per month fixed. Annual increment 5% based on performance.

8. Maintainer/ Electrician – Rs 25000/ per month fixed. Annual increment 5% based on performance.

9. Maintainer/ Electronic &Mechanic – Rs 25000/ per month fixed. Annual increment 5% based on performance.

10. Maintainer / Ref &AC Mechanic – Rs 25000/ per month fixed. Annual increment 5% based on performance.

11. Accounts Assistant – Rs 30000/ per month fixed. Annual increment 5% based on performance.

12. Office Assistant – Rs 30000/ per month fixed. Annual increment 5% based on performance.

NMRC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit for all posts – Minimum 18 years & Maximum 32 years. Upper age relaxation is granted by 05 years for SC/ST/OBC candidates of UP for reserved posts only.

1. Station Controller /Train Operator – Graduate in Science OR 3 years Engineering Diploma in Electrical /Electronics/Electronics and Telecommunications /Civil/Mechanical /IT/Com Science OR B.Tech in above disciplines from a Govt. recognized University /Institute.

2. Customer Relations Assistant – 3 years Graduate in any discipline from Govt recognised University/Institute.

3. Junior Engineer / Electrical – 3 years Engineering Diploma in Electrical Engineering /equivalent trade OR B.Tech in Electrical Engineering/Equivalent from a Govt. recognized University /Institute

4. Junior Engineer /Mechanical – 3 years Engineering Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Equivalent OR B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from a Govt. recognized University /Institute

5. Junior Engineer/ Electronics – 3 years Engineering Diploma in Electronics/Electronics and Communications Engineering OR B.Tech in Electronics/Electronics and Communication Engineering from a Govt. recognized University /Institute

6. Junior Engineer /Civil – 3 years Engineering Diploma in Civil Engineering /equivalent OR B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University /Institute

7. Maintainer / Fitter – ITI/Fitter ( NCVT/SCVT)

8. Maintainer/ Electrician – ITI / Electrician ( NCVT/SCVT)

9. Maintainer/ Electronic &Mechanic – ITI / Electro Mechanic / IT /TV and Radio( NCVT/SCVT)

10. Maintainer / Ref &AC Mechanic – ITI /Ref &AC ( NCVT/SCVT)

11. Accounts Assistant – B.Com or CA(Inter) /ICWA

12. Office Assistant – BBA/BCA

NMRC Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer need to note that they can apply for the posts on offer only through the career section of – becil.com or nmrcnoida.com. Applicants are advised to keep the scanned image of theit photographs and signatures handly. The files should not be more than 100kb. The registration link will remain open until August 21, 2019 (23.59 hrs).