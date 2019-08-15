NMRC recruitment 2019: Noida Metro invites candidates for multiple job posts at nmrcnoida.com | Check salary, other details

NMRC recruitment 2019!

NMRC recruitment 2019: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (MRC) has invited application from interested and eligible candidates for a number of posts at nmrcnoida.com. Candidates can visit the official website of NMRC now to fill the online application now. The Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) is conducting the recruitment process on behalf of Noida Metro. The application process is already activated and will continue till August 21. A total of 199 posts are on offer by Noida Metro across JE,SC/TO, CRA, Office Assistant, Account Assistant and Maintainer posts in different Trades. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

NMRC recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Application FEE to be paid between – From Start to Last Date of application

Payment mode will be online only – Online

Last Date For Registration of on-Line Application – August 21, 2019; up to 23.59 hrs

NMRC recruitment 2019: Post details

1. Station Controller /Train Operator – 9 posts

2. Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) – 14 posts

3. Junior Engineer /Electrical – 12 posts

4. Junior Engineer /Mechanical – 4 posts

5. Junior Engineer/Electronics – 15 posts

6. Junior Engineer /Civil

– 4 posts

7. Maintainer /Fitter – 10 posts

8. Maintainer/Electrician – 30 posts

9. Maintainer/Electronic &Mechanic – 90 posts

10. Maintainer /Ref &AC Mechanic – 7 posts

11. Accounts Assistant – 3 posts

12. Office Assistant – 1 post

NMRC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – Minimum 18 years & Maximum 32 years

1. Station Controller /Train Operator – Graduate in Science OR Three years Engineering diploma in Electrical /Electronics/Electronics and Telecommunications /Civil/Mechanical /IT/Com Science OR B.Tech in above disciplines from a Govt. recognized University /Institute

2. Customer Relations Assistant – 03 years Graduate in any discipline from Govt recognised University/Institute

3. Junior Engineer /Electrical – 3 years Engineering diploma in Electrical Engineering /equivalent trade OR B.Tech in Electrical Engineering/Equivalent from a Govt. recognized University /Institute

4. Junior Engineer /Mechanical – 3 years Engineering diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Equivalent OR B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from a Govt. recognized University /Institute

5. Junior Engineer/Electronics – 3 years Engineering diploma in Electronics/Electronics and Communications Engineering OR B.Tech in Electronics/Electronics and Communication Engineering from a Govt. recognized University /Institute

6. Junior Engineer /Civil

-3 years Engineering diploma in Civil Engineering /equivalent OR B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University /Institute

7. Maintainer /Fitter – ITI/Fitter ( NCVT/SCVT)

8. Maintainer/Electrician – ITI / Electrician ( NCVT/SCVT)

9. Maintainer/Electronic &Mechanic – ITI / Electro Mechanic / IT /TV and Radio ( NCVT/SCVT)

10. Maintainer /Ref &AC Mechanic – ITI /Ref &AC ( NCVT/SCVT)

11. Accounts Assistant – B.Com or CA(Inter) /ICWA

12. Office Assistant – BBA/BCA

NMRC recruitment 2019: Salary

1. Station Controller /Train Operator – Rs 35000/ PM fixed

2. Customer Relations Assistant – Rs 30000/ PM fixed

3. Junior Engineer /Electrical – Rs 35000/ PM fixed

4. Junior Engineer /Mechanical – Rs 35000/ PM fixed

5. Junior Engineer/Electronics – Rs 35000/ PM fixed

6. Junior Engineer /Civil

– Rs 35000/ PM fixed

7. Maintainer /Fitter – Rs 25000/ PM fixed

8. Maintainer/Electrician – Rs 25000/ PM fixed

9. Maintainer/Electronic &Mechanic – Rs 25000/ PM fixed

10. Maintainer /Ref &AC Mechanic – Rs 25000/ PM fixed

11. Accounts Assistant – Rs 30000/ PM fixed

12. Office Assistant – Rs 30000/ PM fixed

Tenure: The contractual appointment would be for 03 years. The candidate will have to serve the organization for minimum two years. In case they leave before two year surety bond amount will be payable. The candidates selected will have to execute a surety bond of Rs 1,00,000+ GST for not leaving the job before 02 years ( SC/TO, CRA, JE, Accts Assistant, Office Assistant) and for Maintainers Bond amount cum training would be Rs 75,000/ +GST . Further, notice period of one month for resignation or salary thereof would also be required. Surety bond will be given on non-judicial stamp paper.

NMRC recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NMRC at www.becil.com or www.nmrcnoida.com

Step 2: Go top the careers section of the website and then click on ‘Apply Online’

Step 3: It is important for all candidates to have their signatures scanned for upload

Step 4: Carefully go through the vacancy notification first

Step 5: Now enter all the details that are required in the form

Note: After successful filing up of the application form, candidate are required to pay the requisite fees through online mode only via credit card, Debit card, net banking etc.