NMRC recruitment 2018: Last date to apply for multiple posts at Noida Metro, apply now at nmrcnoida.com

NMRC recruitment 2018! (Photo: nmrcnoida.com)

NMRC recruitment 2018: Today is the last date to apply for a number of posts at the Noida Metro Rail Corporation at nmrcnoida.com. Interested candidates need to visit the official website of NMRC and apply now. The application process ends today. This recruitment process has been initiated by the Noida Metro in order to meet the requirement of experienced personnel for the different departments of Noida Metro like IT/Civil/S&T/Operations/Legal department. Mentioned below are the various details that candidates need to note in order to apply for the posts on offer.

NMRC recruitment 2018: Posts on offer-

1. GM(S&T/IT)- 1 post

2. JGM/DGM(Electrical)- 1 post

3. DGM (Civil)- 1 post

4. DGM (Operations)/ Manager (Operation)- 1 post

5. Assistant Manager/ IT- 1 post

6. Assistant Manager/ Legal- 1 post

7. Senior SC/TO cum Chief revenue Inspector- 3 posts

NMRC recruitment 2018: Salary-

1. GM(S&T/IT)- Rs 51300-73000 IDA (Pre-revised )

2. JGM/DGM(Electrical)- Pay scale of Rs36600-62000/Rs.29100-54500 IDA (Pre-revised)

3. DGM (Civil)- Pay scale of Rs.29100-54500 IDA (Pre-revised)

4. DGM (Operations)- Rs 29100-54500 | Manager (Operation)- Rs 24900- 50500 IDA (Pre-revised)

5. Assistant Manager/ IT- Rs 20600- 46500 IDA (Pre-revised)

6. Assistant Manager/ Legal- Rs 20600- 46500 IDA (Pre-revised)

7. Senior SC/TO cum Chief revenue Inspector- Rs 16000- 30770 IDA (Pre-revised)

NMRC recruitment 2018: Selection process-

1. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their eligibility criteria, once their applications have been thoroughly scrutinised. Following this, they will be called in for the Interview/ GD process.

2. The corporation reserves the right to conduct a written examination.

3. The interviews for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted at the Head office of Noida Metro Rail Corporation.

NMRC recruitment 2018: Important update-

Today is the last date for candidates to send in their filled up applications to – Executive Director, Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., 3rd Floor, Ganga Shopping Complex, Sector 29, Noida, District Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida-201301 (UP).