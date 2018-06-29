​​​
NMDC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for number of posts; check full details here

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 29, 2018 7:50 PM
nmdc recruitment 2018, nmdc recruitment 2018 admit card, nmdc jobs 2018, nmdc jobs, nmdc jobs notification2018 NMDC has started accepting online application.

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has issued notifications for a number of posts including Technician Cum Operator, Senior Technician Cum Operator, Supervisor Cum Chargeman and Executive I, II & III. Those willing to apply may do so in the prescribed format on or before July 15 . NMDC has started accepting online application since June 28.

Vacancy details:-

Technician Cum Operator (Contract)

Senior Technician Cum Operator (Contract)

Supervisor Cum Charge man (Contract)

Executive Cadre – 33 Posts

Executive-I (a) (Contract)

Executive-I (b) (Contract)

Executive-II (Contract)

Executive-III (Contract)

Eligibility Criteria

Executive-I: Candidates applying for this post must have earned B.TECH/B.E/CA/ ICWA/ PG Diploma in HR/MBA / OR Equivalent with at least 4 years’ experience in relevant field

Executive-II (Contract): The person must have B.TECH/B.E/CA/ ICWA/ PG Diploma in HR/MBA OR Equivalent with at least 12 years’ experience in relevant field

Executive-III (Contract) Executive-III (Contract): He/she must have B.TECH/B.E/CA/ ICWA/ PG Diploma in HR/MBA / OR Equivalent with minimum 18 years’ experience in relevant area

Technician Cum Operator (Contract): Candidates must have passed class 10 or ITI with at least 4 years’ experience in the concerned field.

Senior Technician Cum Operator (Contract): The person must have passes class 10or ITI with at least 8 years’ experience in relevant area.

Supervisor Cum Chargeman (Contract): He/she must have done diploma in concerned branch with at least 12 years’ experience in relevant field

Selection process

Candidates will be selected the basis of Walk- in- interview

How to Apply

Candidates may apply in the prescribed format through official website on or before July 15 till 06:00 PM.

