NMDC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for number of posts; check full details here

NMDC has started accepting online application.

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has issued notifications for a number of posts including Technician Cum Operator, Senior Technician Cum Operator, Supervisor Cum Chargeman and Executive I, II & III. Those willing to apply may do so in the prescribed format on or before July 15 . NMDC has started accepting online application since June 28.

Vacancy details:-

Technician Cum Operator (Contract)

Senior Technician Cum Operator (Contract)

Supervisor Cum Charge man (Contract)

Executive Cadre – 33 Posts

Executive-I (a) (Contract)

Executive-I (b) (Contract)

Executive-II (Contract)

Executive-III (Contract) Executive-III (Contract)

Eligibility Criteria

Executive-I: Candidates applying for this post must have earned B.TECH/B.E/CA/ ICWA/ PG Diploma in HR/MBA / OR Equivalent with at least 4 years’ experience in relevant field

Executive-II (Contract): The person must have B.TECH/B.E/CA/ ICWA/ PG Diploma in HR/MBA OR Equivalent with at least 12 years’ experience in relevant field

Executive-III (Contract) Executive-III (Contract): He/she must have B.TECH/B.E/CA/ ICWA/ PG Diploma in HR/MBA / OR Equivalent with minimum 18 years’ experience in relevant area

Technician Cum Operator (Contract): Candidates must have passed class 10 or ITI with at least 4 years’ experience in the concerned field.

Senior Technician Cum Operator (Contract): The person must have passes class 10or ITI with at least 8 years’ experience in relevant area.

Supervisor Cum Chargeman (Contract): He/she must have done diploma in concerned branch with at least 12 years’ experience in relevant field

Selection process

Candidates will be selected the basis of Walk- in- interview

How to Apply

Candidates may apply in the prescribed format through official website on or before July 15 till 06:00 PM.