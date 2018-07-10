Niti Aayog Recruitment 2018: Jobs announced, check how to apply at niti.gov.in

The interested may apply through prescribed format

The Niti Aayog has issued a notification for a number of posts of senior adviser and adviser posts. Candidates willing you to apply can do so on or before July 10. NITI is looking to fill up as many as eight posts. Candidates applying for these posts must be a graduate in any discipline and must be above 18 years of age. The interested may apply through prescribed format by visiting the official website https://niti.gov.in on or before the above-suggested date.

Earlier in June, NITI Aayog released a recruitment notification for the post of Consultant on the contractual basis.

It was looking to recruit two consultants for Andaman & Nicobar and two for Lakshadweep for the PPP projects/ other deliverables under the Island Development Agency (IDA) that is approved initiatives of NITI Aayog. The deadline to submit the application was June 25. In its notification, the NITI Aayog had said that candidates were required to have BE / BTech, PG with five years of post-qualification experience.

It had also said that the tenure of appointed person would be 3 years. Candidate’s continuation would be dependent on their performances. The advertisement had also said that candidates. after being appointed would get the remuneration of Rs 1,25,000/-plus accommodation as also TA/DA on an official tour which would be equivalent to entry-level Group “A’ Officer Payment to be made by Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep.