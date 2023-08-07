scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

NITI Aayog announces recruitment for professionals in various fields; applications now open on workforindia.niti.gov.in – Here’s how to apply

According to a tweet from the official Twitter account, the registration portal for these vacancies will remain accessible year-round.

Written by FE Online
niti aayog, jobs at niti aayog, niti aayog job vacancies, jobs and recruitment, jobs in india
Upon request, candidates will need to present original documents and their self-attested copies. (Image/IE)

The National Institute of Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has announced openings for professionals in various fields, including Economics, Big Data, Infrastructure, IT, Telecom, and Climate Change. Candidates who are interested in the opportunity can submit their applications on the official website, workforindia.niti.gov.in.

Applicants should be aware that internship/training experience will not be considered, and concurrent work periods will not be allowed, the Indian Express report stated. Candidates must provide details of their completed qualifications and exclude any ongoing pursuits.

Also Read

According to a tweet from the official Twitter account, the registration portal for these vacancies will remain accessible year-round.

Also Read

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official link at workforindia.niti.gov.in/erecruitment/niticon/Registration.aspx

Step 2: Complete the registration by providing all the necessary personal details and then proceed to log in

Step 3: Enter your personal information, educational qualifications, and work experience

Step 4: Specify your preferences and upload the required documents

Upon request, candidates will need to present original documents and their self-attested copies.

More Stories on
NITI Aayog

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 09:41 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS