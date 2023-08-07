NITI Aayog announces recruitment for professionals in various fields; applications now open on workforindia.niti.gov.in – Here’s how to apply

The National Institute of Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has announced openings for professionals in various fields, including Economics, Big Data, Infrastructure, IT, Telecom, and Climate Change. Candidates who are interested in the opportunity can submit their applications on the official website, workforindia.niti.gov.in.

Applicants should be aware that internship/training experience will not be considered, and concurrent work periods will not be allowed, the Indian Express report stated. Candidates must provide details of their completed qualifications and exclude any ongoing pursuits.

According to a tweet from the official Twitter account, the registration portal for these vacancies will remain accessible year-round.

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official link at workforindia.niti.gov.in/erecruitment/niticon/Registration.aspx

Step 2: Complete the registration by providing all the necessary personal details and then proceed to log in

Step 3: Enter your personal information, educational qualifications, and work experience

Step 4: Specify your preferences and upload the required documents

Upon request, candidates will need to present original documents and their self-attested copies.