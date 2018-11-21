NIT Warangal Recruitment: Job alert for teaching and non-teaching posts

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the respective positions in the prescribed format on or before December 5.
National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NIT-Warangal) has invited applications for the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the respective positions in the prescribed format on or before December 5.
Vacancy details:
Professor, associate professor, assistant professor Grade-I, assistant professor Grade-II – 115 posts
Librarian – 1 Post
Superintendent Engineer – 1 Post
Deputy Registrar – 3 Posts
Deputy Librarian – 1 Post
Senior Students Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer – 1 Post
Executive Engineer – 1 Post
Senior Medical Officer – 1 Post
Assistant Librarian – 1 Post
Medical Officer – 3 Posts
Students Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer – 1 Post
Scientific/Technical Officer – 6 Posts
The government reservation will apply to the select posts of assistant professor Grade-II (pay level 11 and 10) as per the reservation policy.
How to apply:
The eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting www.nitw.ac.in on or before 05 December 2018. The candidates are required to upload all self-attested documents, photograph along with scanned signature. The candidates are required to submit hardcopy of the same to the Registrar, NIT, Warangal.
Criterion for shortlisting candidates:
Priority of shortlisting with regard to qualifying degrees for each category:
i) All three degrees (UG / PG / Ph.D) from IIT or NIT or CFTI or IIM
ii) Any Two degrees (UG / PG / Ph.D) from IIT or NIT or CFTI or IIM
iii) UG Degree from IIT or NIT or CFTI
iv) PG Degree from IIT or NIT or CFTI or IIM
v) Ph.D from IIT or NIT or CFTI or IIM
vi) Ph.D/PG/UG Degrees from reputed Universities with NIRF Ranking upto 200
Candidates who have obtained Degree(s) from reputed Institute(s) abroad preferably with World QS Ranking within 500 are also considered on par with IITs/CFTIs.
