NIT Warangal Recruitment: Job alert for teaching and non-teaching posts

National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NIT-Warangal) has invited applications for the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the respective positions in the prescribed format on or before December 5.

Vacancy details:

Professor, associate professor, assistant professor Grade-I, assistant professor Grade-II – 115 posts

Librarian – 1 Post

Superintendent Engineer – 1 Post

Deputy Registrar – 3 Posts

Deputy Librarian – 1 Post

Senior Students Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer – 1 Post

Executive Engineer – 1 Post

Senior Medical Officer – 1 Post

Assistant Librarian – 1 Post

Medical Officer – 3 Posts

Students Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer – 1 Post

Scientific/Technical Officer – 6 Posts

The government reservation will apply to the select posts of assistant professor Grade-II (pay level 11 and 10) as per the reservation policy.

How to apply:

The eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting www.nitw.ac.in on or before 05 December 2018. The candidates are required to upload all self-attested documents, photograph along with scanned signature. The candidates are required to submit hardcopy of the same to the Registrar, NIT, Warangal.

Criterion for shortlisting candidates:

Priority of shortlisting with regard to qualifying degrees for each category:

i) All three degrees (UG / PG / Ph.D) from IIT or NIT or CFTI or IIM

ii) Any Two degrees (UG / PG / Ph.D) from IIT or NIT or CFTI or IIM

iii) UG Degree from IIT or NIT or CFTI

iv) PG Degree from IIT or NIT or CFTI or IIM

v) Ph.D from IIT or NIT or CFTI or IIM

vi) Ph.D/PG/UG Degrees from reputed Universities with NIRF Ranking upto 200

Candidates who have obtained Degree(s) from reputed Institute(s) abroad preferably with World QS Ranking within 500 are also considered on par with IITs/CFTIs.