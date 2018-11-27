NIT Silchar Recruitment: Non-teaching posts up for grabs

Published: November 27, 2018

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar has invited applications for four non-teaching posts of Deputy Librarian, Medical Officer and other posts.

Eligible candidates can apply to the non-teaching posts in NIT Silchar till 30 November 2018.

NIT Silchar recruitment vacancy details:
Deputy Librarian-01
Executive Engineer (Civil)-01
Sr. Medical Officer-01
Medical Officer-01

Important date:
Last date of application: 30 November 2018

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:
1. Deputy Librarian-Master Degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation with CGPA of 6.5 in 10 Points o scale or at least 60 per cent of the marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC Seven point scale and a consistently good academic record. Ten Years of experience as Assistant Librarian/ College Librarian/out of which at least 5 years to be in the post with AGP of 7,000.00 or an equivalent post with GP of INR 6,600.
2. Medical Officer-MBBS Degree or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956,(102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.

Interested candidates can check the official notification for details of educational qualification and required experience for other advertised posts.

Pay Scale:
Deputy Librarian-Level 12 {i.e. PB-3 with GP INR 7,600}(6th CPC)
Executive Engineer- Level 11 {i.e. PB-3 with GP INR 6,600}(6th CPC)
Sr. Medical Officer- Level 11 {i.e. PB-3 with GP INR 6,600}(6th CPC)+NPA
Medical Officer- Level 10 {i.e. PB-3 with GP INR 5400}(6th CPC)+NPA

How to apply for NIT, Silchar job:
Eligible candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to The Registrar, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar, Assam – 788 010 on or before 30 November 2018.

