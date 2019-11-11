NIT recruitment 2019: Applications invited for these posts – check details at nitdelhi.ac.in

The maximum age limit of the candidates should not be more than 30 years. However, the candidates belonging to reserved categories will get the age relaxation as per norms.
The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Delhi has invited applications for the posts of several non-teaching positions. Candidates looking to apply may do so through the online process. The last date for submission of application is December 20. Candidates are advised to apply at the official website nitdelhi.ac.in.
Important dates-
Last date to submit online application form- December 20, 2019
Vacancy details-
A total of 24 posts have been listed for vacancies. applications have been invited for the posts of executive engineer, medical officer, assistant registrar, superintendent, Personal Assistant, Technical Assistant, Assistant, Technician etc.
Executive Engineer: 1 post
Medical Officer: 1 post
Assistant Registrar: 1 post
Superintendent: 2 posts
Superintendent (Deputation): 1 post
Personal Assistant: 1 post
Technical Assistant (Direct): 5 posts
Technical Assistant (Deputation): 2 posts
Assistant: 2 posts
Technician: 5 posts
Office Attendant/ Lab Attendant: 3 posts
Educational qualification-
An applicant who wants to apply for the above-mentioned posts needs to have a degree in engineering or other qualifications as per requirements. For more details, one must go through the website.
Age limit-
The maximum age limit of the candidates should not be more than 30 years. However, the candidates belonging to reserved categories will get the age relaxation as per norms.
Salary-
Selected candidates will get the highest salary of Rs 1,77,500 per month. The applicants will be in the pay band ranging from level 1 to 10, Indian Express reported.
Exam pattern-
An individual will be selected on the basis of written test as well as personal interview.
How to apply-
Individuals are required to apply through online process. Candidates may visit the official website at nitdelhi.ac.in by December 20.
About NIT-
The NIT (National Institute of Technology) is an autonomous institute governed by the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.