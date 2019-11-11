NIT recruitment 2019: Applications invited for these posts – check details at nitdelhi.ac.in

The interested applicants need to apply by visiting the official website at nitdelhi.ac.in.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Delhi has invited applications for the posts of several non-teaching positions. Candidates looking to apply may do so through the online process. The last date for submission of application is December 20. Candidates are advised to apply at the official website nitdelhi.ac.in.

Important dates-

Last date to submit online application form- December 20, 2019

Vacancy details-

A total of 24 posts have been listed for vacancies. applications have been invited for the posts of executive engineer, medical officer, assistant registrar, superintendent, Personal Assistant, Technical Assistant, Assistant, Technician etc.

Executive Engineer: 1 post

Medical Officer: 1 post

Assistant Registrar: 1 post

Superintendent: 2 posts

Superintendent (Deputation): 1 post

Personal Assistant: 1 post

Technical Assistant (Direct): 5 posts

Technical Assistant (Deputation): 2 posts

Assistant: 2 posts

Technician: 5 posts

Office Attendant/ Lab Attendant: 3 posts

Educational qualification-

An applicant who wants to apply for the above-mentioned posts needs to have a degree in engineering or other qualifications as per requirements. For more details, one must go through the website.

Age limit-

The maximum age limit of the candidates should not be more than 30 years. However, the candidates belonging to reserved categories will get the age relaxation as per norms.

Salary-

Selected candidates will get the highest salary of Rs 1,77,500 per month. The applicants will be in the pay band ranging from level 1 to 10, Indian Express reported.

Exam pattern-

An individual will be selected on the basis of written test as well as personal interview.

How to apply-

Individuals are required to apply through online process. Candidates may visit the official website at nitdelhi.ac.in by December 20.

About NIT-

The NIT (National Institute of Technology) is an autonomous institute governed by the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007.