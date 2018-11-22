NIT Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for a number of posts – Apply at nitdelhi.ac.in

Applicants may apply for these posts through the NIT’s Website.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi has issued notification for the post of professors among other posts. Those planning to apply may do so through prescribed format on or before December 10 at NIT’s official website nitdelhi.ac.in

Dates to remember

Last Date to apply: December 10

Number of posts

Professor-7 positions

Associate Professor-12 positions

Assistant Professor Grade I / Assistant Professor Grade II-4 positions

How to Apply

Applicants may apply for these posts through the NIT’s Website www.nitdelhi.ac.in. Last date to apply is December 10.

Apart from NIT Delhi, NIT Warangal has ALSO invited applications for jobs of teaching and non-teaching staff. Interested candidates may apply through prescribed format on or before December 5.