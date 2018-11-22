NIT Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for a number of posts – Apply at nitdelhi.ac.in

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 10:40 PM

NIT Recruitment 2018: Those planning to apply may do so through prescribed format.

nit recruitment 2018: nit recruitment 2018, nit recruitment, nit recruitment 2018 apply online, nit recruitment rules, nit jobs, nit jobs salaryApplicants may apply for these posts through the NIT’s Website.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi has issued notification for the post of professors among other posts. Those planning to apply may do so through prescribed format on or before December 10 at NIT’s official website nitdelhi.ac.in

Dates to remember

Last Date to apply: December 10

Number of posts

Professor-7 positions

Associate Professor-12 positions

Assistant Professor Grade I / Assistant Professor Grade II-4 positions

How to Apply

Applicants may apply for these posts through the NIT’s Website www.nitdelhi.ac.in. Last date to apply is December 10.

Apart from NIT Delhi, NIT Warangal has ALSO invited applications for jobs of teaching and non-teaching staff. Interested candidates may apply through prescribed format on or before December 5.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. NIT Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for a number of posts – Apply at nitdelhi.ac.in
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition