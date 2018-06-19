NIT Calicut Recruitment 2018: New jobs announced for technical staff; check how to apply at www.nitc.ac.in

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NIT, Calicut at www.nitc.ac.in and click on the advertisement section to read all the details.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut has released an official notification to fill 125 vacancies for the post of Technical Staff. Applications are invited from Diploma holders, engineering graduates, B.Sc. and M.Sc. candidates.

The notification reads, ‘Interested candidates with specified qualifications can report to the office of concerned Department/ School for a diagnostic test (if required) on the date of the interview with all certificates in original and a set of photocopies. Only Degree/Diploma/ITI holders from Government/Government recognized Institutions be accepted. Due consideration will be given to SC/ST/OBC/ PH candidates on production of a valid original certificate from the competent authority. OBC candidates must furnish the OBC certificate (including non-creamy layer status) issued by a competent authority.

Candidates should report to the concerned Department for certificate verification half an hour before the time of interview. Candidates reporting to the concerned Department after 10 A.M. on the day of the interview will not be considered. Candidates without original certificate showing experience, mark list and other certificates in respect of qualification and age will not be allowed to attend the interview. The candidate must bring along with them the completed registration form without which they will not be permitted to attend the interview.

Total technical staff vacancies are 125, with Pay Scale of Rs. 12,500/- per month for Diploma holders and Rs. 10,000/- per month for ITI holders.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NIT, Calicut at www.nitc.ac.in and click on the advertisement section to read all the details.

The age limit has been set at 27 years as on July 1, 2018.

Interviews will be held from July 2 to July 5, 2018, in the respective departments.

See detailed advertisement here: https://nitc.ac.in/app/webroot/img/upload/860120014.pdf