NIHFW Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for Research Associate, Project Technical Officer; Check details

The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) has invited applications for recruitment for several posts. The willing candidates can appear for walk-in-interview September 25, 2018 (Tuesday). However, only women candidates are eligible to apply.

Important Dates:-

Walk-in-Interview date: September 25, 2018

Vacancy Details:-

A total of 3 posts are there.

(1) Research Associate- 02 posts

(2) Project Technical Officer- 01 post

Educational Qualifications:-

(1) Research Associate- To apply for ‘Research Associate’ post, the candidate needs to have a degree of Post-graduation with two years of work experiences in the concerned subject.

(2) Project Technical Officer- To apply for ‘Project Technical Officer’ post, the candidate needs to have a degree of Post graduation in Yoga, Naturopathy and Nutrition.

Age limit:-

(1) Research Associate- Up to 65 years

(2) Project Technical Officer- Up to 65 years

Salary:-

(1) Research Associate- Rs 36,000/- per month.

(2) Project Technical Officer- Rs 32,000/- per month.

Job responsibilities:-

Research Associate/ Project Technical Officer – In a statement, NIHFW said, “Administration of tools and intervention package analysis of responses before and after, analysis and interpretation of data, report writing and administrative work.”

Duration of Contract:-

The duration of the appointment will be initially for one year. However, the contract could be renewed based on requirement and performance during the term.

Know how to apply:-

The willing candidates need to appear for walk-in-interview on September 25, 2018 in the Room No.- 06, Administrative Block, NIHFW, New Delhi. All the applicants must carry the relevant documents.

To know more details, one must visit the following URL:-

https://www.nihfw.org/Doc/Revised%20Advertisement%20for%20the%20posts%20of%20RA%20&%20PTO.pdf