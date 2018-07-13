NIACL Recruitment 2018: New India Assurance jobs announced, check how to apply at newindia.co.in

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIAL) has issued notification for a number of posts. Candidates looking to apply may do so on or before July 31 through the prescribed format at newindia.co.in.
Important dates:-
Opening date for application: July 16
Last date to apply: July 31
Date of Tier-I Prelim Examination: September 8 and September 9
The date for Tier II Main Examination: October 6
Vacancy Details
Assistant: 685 positions
Educational Qualification:
Candidates must be graduate from any university recognised by the government. It is essential for the candidate to know the regional language for which he/she is applying.
Age Limit
21 to 30 years
How to Apply
Candidates may apply through prescribed format. They must send the applications along with other required documents to official https://newindia.co.in/ on or before July 31.
Last year in May the company had invited applications for 984 class III cadre posts. The advertisement had said that candidates would be selected after clearing two exams.