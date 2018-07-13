NIACL Recruitment 2018: New India Assurance jobs announced, check how to apply at newindia.co.in

Candidates may apply through prescribed format.

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIAL) has issued notification for a number of posts. Candidates looking to apply may do so on or before July 31 through the prescribed format at newindia.co.in.

Important dates:-

Opening date for application: July 16

Last date to apply: July 31

Date of Tier-I Prelim Examination: September 8 and September 9

The date for Tier II Main Examination: October 6

Vacancy Details

Assistant: 685 positions

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must be graduate from any university recognised by the government. It is essential for the candidate to know the regional language for which he/she is applying.

Age Limit

21 to 30 years

How to Apply

Candidates may apply through prescribed format. They must send the applications along with other required documents to official https://newindia.co.in/ on or before July 31.

Last year in May the company had invited applications for 984 class III cadre posts. The advertisement had said that candidates would be selected after clearing two exams.