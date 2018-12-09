NIACL Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for over 300 jobs; apply at newindia.co.in

By: | Published: December 9, 2018 8:42 PM

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) is all set to start with the online registration for jobs

niacl recruitment, niacl recruitment 2018, new india assurance company limited recruitment, new india assurance company limited recruitment 2018

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) is all set to start with the online registration for jobs of administrative officer recruitment from Monday. Candidates who are interested may apply on or before December 26.

The company has issued notification for the total of 312 specialists and generalists positions for recruitment under legal finance accounts and company secretary disciplines. The selection procedure for these positions will be held through two-tier exams as well as the interview.

Candidates may note that written examinations will be held between January-March next year. While the first exam will be an objective based, the second exam will be descriptive. Applicants may apply through NIACL official website newindia.co.in.

The applicant must be between the age group of 21-30 years of age. The aspirants who clear the second exam will be called for the interview.

“Final selection would be based on consolidated marks of the main examination (objective test) and Interview. The final merit list shall be prepared in descending order of the consolidated marks secured by the candidates” a notice issued by the NIACL read. It added, “Candidates who fall within the number of vacancies in the merit list shall be considered for appointment.”

