NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2018: Jobs announced! Apply online at www.newindia.co.in – Check salary and other details

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant from the eligible Indian candidates. Candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before July 31, 2018. A total of 685 vacancies are available for the recruitment.

Tier I Online Examination (Preliminary Exam) will be held on September 8 or 9, 2018 (Tentative dates). Tier II Online Examination will be held on October 6, 2018 (Tentative).

Candidates will be able to download their call letters 10 days prior to the date of each examination.

Qualification:

A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/HSC/Intermediate/Graduation level. Candidate should possess a certificate in proof of passing the qualifying examination as on date of application registration.

Knowledge of Regional Language of the State for which a candidate applies is essential.

Proficiency in the Regional Language of the State/UT(Candidates should know to read, write and speak the Regional Language of the State/UT against the vacancies for which a candidate wishes to apply, is essential.

To ascertain the candidate’s familiarity with the Regional Language of the State/UT, a language test will be conducted before final selection. Candidates not found to be proficient in the Regional Language Test would be disqualified.

Exam pattern:

The Preliminary Examination will be of 100 marks and one-hour duration and it will consist of 3 sections, (1) test of english language (2) test of reasoning (3) test of numerical ability.

The structure of Main Examination will be (1) test of Reasoning (2) test of english language (3) test of general awareness (4) composite Time (5) Test of Numerical Ability. The duration will be 120 minutes.

Emoluments & Benefits:

Pay scale: 14435·840 (1 )-15275-915(2)-171 05-1030(5)-22255-1195(2)-24645-1455(3)-2901 0-1510(2)-32030-161 0(5)-40080.

Emoluments: According to the official notification, total emoluments works out to approximately Rs.23500/- per month in the initial stage in a metro city. Other Allowance may vary depending upon the place of posting. Apart from allowances other benefits such as lump sum domiciliary medical benefit, membership of Group Mediclaim Policy for Reimbursement of hospitalization expenses, leave travel subsidy and other staff welfare schemes would be as per the rules of the Company.