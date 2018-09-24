NIA Recruitment 2018: Good news for 10th, 12th pass! Multiple vacancies announced at nia.nic.in, check details

The detailed Vacancy Notification showing the Essential Qualifications, Pay Scales, Age Limit, Last Date etc. are available in the Institute Website www.nia.nic.in!

NIA recruitment 2018: Are you a 10th or 12th pass candidate looking a job? Here is a good opportunity for you that you would not want to miss. The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) has invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for a number of posts at nia.nic.in. Candidates can visit the official website now to apply for the posts on offer. The National Institute of Ayurveda has announced recruitment for the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Multi Tasking Staff, Staff Nurse (Ayurved) and Pharmacist (Ayurved). The last date to apply for the posts on offer is October 31, 2018. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note if they want to be a part of the recruitment drive.

The vacancy notification on the official website states that the “applications are invited in the prescribed Format for 1 Post of Pharmacist[Ayurved), 7 Posts of Staff Nurse(Ayurveda), 5 Posts of Lower Division Clerk[LDC) and 35 Posts of Multi Tasking Staff[MTS). The detailed Vacancy Notification showing the Essential Qualifications, Pay Scales, Age Limit, Last Date etc. are available in the Institute Website www.nia.nic.in Candidates fulfilling the requirements may apply after accessing the details from the Website.”

NIA recruitment 2018: Post details-

Lower Division Clerk: 5 posts

Multi Tasking Staff: 35 posts

Staff Nurse (Ayurved): 7 posts

Pharmacist (Ayurved): 1 post

NIA recruitment 2018: Age limit-

Lower Division Clerk: 27 years

Multi Tasking Staff: 25 years

NIA recruitment 2018: Selection Process-

Candidates will be shortlisted for personal interview on the basis of the performance in the objective type written test. The test will include 100 multiple choice questions for which the candidates will be given 1.5 hours to complete. For more details candidates can visit the official website of NIA.