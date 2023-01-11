NHPC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies notified for young graduate engineers & professionals – Check details

The NHPC Limited has issued a notification inviting applications for recruitment to several vacant posts. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of NHPC at nhpcindia.com.

Important dates: –

The submission of online application started on January 05, 2023, while the last date to submit online application is January 25, 2023 (11:55 PM).

Vacancy details:-

A total of 401 vacancies are there. The vacancies have been listed for following posts –

Trainee Engineer (Civil) – 136 seats

Trainee Engineer (Electrical) – 41 seats

Trainee Engineer (Mechanical) – 108 seats

Trainee Officer (Finance) – 99 seats

Trainee Officer (HR) – 14 seats

Trainee Officer (Law) – 3 seats

Age limit:-

The maximum age limit for the interested applicants should not be more than 30 years. However, the age relaxation is there for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/EWS as per norms and directives of the government.

Placement:-

On selection, the candidates will be placed at projects/ power stations/ offices located in various parts of the country or abroad as per requirement.

Know how to apply: –

(a) The interested candidates need to visit the official website of NHPC at nhpcindia.com.

(b) After visiting the homepage, the candidates need to click on the Career tab.

(c) A new page will appear on the screen. The candidates need to read all the instructions.

(d) Fill the online application form with relevant details and submit.

(e) The candidates need to upload certain documents/ certificates (as asked for).

(f) Recheck all the entries, if all okay, then click on submit.

(g) After submission, the candidates need to make payment.

(h) The candidates need to take a print out of the registration slip or form generated by the system for future reference.