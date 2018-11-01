NHM Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for 385 posts – check how to apply

NHM Recruitment 2018: Candidates willing to apply may do so through official website

The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has issued notification for a number of posts. It has invited applications for 385 specialists in 35 districts under MCH wing. Interested candidates may apply at upnrhm.gov.in, on or before November 10.

Dates to remember

Last date to submit online application: November 10.

Vacancy Details

Total number – 385

Gynaecologist – 105 positions

Paediatrician – 105 positions

Anaesthetist – 105 positions

Pathologist – 35 positions

Radiologist – 35 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Gynaecologist – Candidates applying for this post must have done Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Obstetrics like MD(Obs & Gyn)/ MS(Obs & Gyn)/DGO or DNB in Obs and Gyn from any university/Institution recognised by the government or equivalent.

Paediatrician- He/she must have done Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Paediatrics such as MD(Paediatrics)/DCH or DNB in Paediatrics from any university/institution recognised by the government.

Anaesthetist – Applicants for this position must have done Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Anaesthesiology such as MD(Anaesthesiology) /DA or DNB in Anaesthesiology from any university/Institution recognised by the government.

Pathologist – The person must have done Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Biochemistry/Pathology/Microbiology such as MD(Biochemistry/Pathology/Microbiology from any recognised university or institute.

Radiologist – Those applying for these posts must have done Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Radiology from any university or institute recognised by the government .

How to Apply

Candidates willing to apply may do so through official website https://upnrhm.gov.in, on or before November 10.