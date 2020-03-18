NHIDCL Recruitment 2020: Notification issued for these posts – check how to apply

The last date to submit the online application is March 31, 2020.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of the IT Specialists (Technical Project Coordiantor ) for Implementation of Integrated Technology Solution (ERP) at Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways. The mode of application is online. The interested applicants need to send the relevant documents at cto.edisha@gov.in.The last date to submit online application is March 31, 2020.

Important dates:-

Last date for submission of the online application form- March 31, 2020 by 05:00 PM

Vacancy details:-

A total of two posts of Technical Project Coordiantor are there to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Consultancy fee:-

On selection, an individual will get a salary in the range of Rs 0.75 lakh to Rs 1 lakh per month. However, the fee is based on experience and qualification (excluding GST). There will be an annual increase up to 12 per cent in the remuneration based on annual performance assessment.

Engagement:-

An invdividual on selection will be engaged for duration of two years on consultancy contract basis. The contract can be extended by another year on the basis of performance.

All the selected will be posted in Delhi-NCR. In case of outstation duty, the individual will get an eligible allowances as applicable.

Educational qualification:-

The willing applicant applying for the above-mentioned posts must have a degree in B.Tech or M.tech in Computer Science or any other Engineering Discipline/ MCAor Equivalent from any govt recognised educational institution. Apart from this, the candidate should have six years of experience in IT Application or ERP implementation. An individual should have three years experience in all aspect of Project Coordination.

Know how to apply:-

The eligible candidates need to apply with all supporting documents through email to cto.edisha@gov.in.