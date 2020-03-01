NHAI Recruitment 2020: National Highways Authority issues notification for 170 posts; salary up to Rs 2.09 lakh!

Last date to submit online application- March 11, 2020, 6 PM

NHAI Recruitment 2020: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for recruitment to several posts. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates are directed to visit the official website at nhai.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form online is March 11, 2020, by 6 PM.

Important dates:-

Last date to submit online application- March 11, 2020, 6 PM

Last date to submit a hard copy of the online application along with relevant documents from parent department- March 26, 2020, 6 PM

Vacancy details:-

A total of 170 vacant posts will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

Manager (Technical )- 46 posts

Deputy General Manager (Technical)- 124 posts

Salary details:-

Manager (Technical) – Pay Level 11 (Rs.67,700- 2,08,700)

Deputy General Manager (Technical) – Pay Level 12 (Rs.78,800-2,09,200)

Mode of Recruitment:-

Manager (Technical)- Deputation

Deputy General Manager (Technical)- Promotion (84)/ Deputation (40)

Age limit:-

The age of the interested applicants must not exceed 56 years.

Educational qualification:-

Manager (Technical)- Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or an Institute.

Deputy General Manager (Technical)- Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or an Institute.

Know how to apply:-

(1) The interested applicants need to visit the official website at nhai.gov.in to apply.

(2) After visiting the homepage, one needs to click on the link- About Us- Vacancies- Current.

(3) After clicking on ‘Current’ link, a new page will appear on the screen. Now click on the relevant recruitment notification.

(4) After clicking on the advertisement, click on ‘Online Application.’

(5) Now, register yourself with details such as- name, email, mobile number, password, etc. On the completion of the registration process, fill up the application.

(6) Following documents need to be uploaded- passport size photograph, essential educational/professional qualification and others.

(7) After entering all the details, submit the application form. Once it is submitted, the application form cannot be edited.

(8) After the submission of the application form, PDF format application will be generated.

For more details, one needs to visit the official website at nhai.gov.in.